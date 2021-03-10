Perrier's New Drinks Have as Much Caffeine as a Cup of Coffee

Energy drinks are admittedly a little scary. I mean, you've seen the warning labels on those bad boys. But that doesn't mean we aren't immune to the allure of a quick caffeine fix. We just don't necessarily want to risk uncomfortable caffeine sweats for it. Cue: Perrier.

The French bubbly water maker is unleashing its all-new Energize flavors, infused with caffeine, in Pomegranate, Tangerine, and Grapefruit. Unlike other energy drinks, which are packed with tons of caffeine, Perrier's include 99 milligrams—just as much as your standard cup of coffee. It's also USDA organic certified and gets that kick entirely thanks to its plant-based ingredients, like yerba mate extracts and organic green coffee.

The Perrier Energize is reportedly rolling out to retailers this weekend, but you can already snag an 18-can variety pack on Amazon for $22. The in-store 10-packs will go for $6.49 while you can also pick up single flavors for $1.99.