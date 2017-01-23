Horse Owner Thanks Zero People In Longest, Most Awkward Award Acceptance Speech Ever

Well, this is awkward. Taking the stage at the Eclipse Awards, California Chrome co-owner and co-breeder Perry Martin had a unique approach to his acceptance speech for Horse of the Year. "Everyone told me I did a wonderful job," he began, "so I’d just like to say, ditto."

He then proceeded to ramble for seven minutes while thanking zero people and complaining about the media he's received in connection with his Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes-winning horse. It was an acceptance speech better suited to the Festivus pole, as he aired grievances about small indignities and fact-checked reporters. He called out a neighbor for suggesting he kept California Chrome in his backyard. (He doesn't.) He called out the broadcasters who talked to his neighbors in the first place. And he fact-checked reporters who said he lives in California. (He moved.)