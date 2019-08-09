You Can Already See the Best Meteor Shower of the Year. Here's How.

The spectacular peak of the Perseid meteor shower is still a few nights away, but it's already a great time to get out and look for dazzling streaks of light from what's regarded as the year's best meteor shower. And by "already," we mean right now.
The much-anticipated meteor shower will peak the night of Monday, August 12, into the morning of Tuesday, August 13, Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist. However, Earth swings through the debris of Comet Swift-Tuttle from July 17 to August 24, which means there are plenty of chances to see meteors from the Perseids. Moreover, the night of the peak features a waxing gibbous moon that will wash out many of the display's fainter meteors. So, looking to the night sky in the days before the peak actually has some advantages. The number of meteors per hour will certainly be lower than at peak, but you should be able to see more of the meteors that are present.
As we approach the shower's peak, the moon will be getting closer to full and setting later at night, per Time and Date. So, the nights leading up to the peak should provide less interference from the moon, especially closer to the dawn hours when the Perseids are at their best. While the shower can produce anywhere from 60 to 100 meteors per hour in a non-outburst year, when the moon is shining bright you may only see 15-20 per hour, according to NASA.
How to Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower
If you want to go out and see the Perseids now, the best time to view the shower is from about 2am until just before dawn. They'll be visible as early as 9-10pm, but they'll steadily increase in number throughout the night until the pre-dawn hours. Add the moon setting after 2am, and getting out there before dawn starts to look pretty good.
The radiant -- where the meteors appear to come from in the sky -- for the Perseids is the constellation Perseus. For the best viewing experience, find the constellation in the sky, but don't look directly at it. The meteors will streak across the sky, moving away from the constellation.
To see as many meteors as possible, get away from the light pollution of cities. You'll want to find dark skies. Once you're there, it takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Whatever you do, don't look at your phone or other bright lights. Once your eyes have adjusted, sit or lean back in the grass to see as much of the sky as possible. Hopefully, you've got a clear night overhead, because any sort of crappy weather is going to ruin the whole damn night. It's also advisable to find a place with few obstructions along the horizon such as buildings or trees that could obscure your view.
If you can't make it out at the peak, now's not a terrible time to get out, have a beer, and enjoy the show.
