The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How to Find Its Shooting Stars

Lots of things are enjoyable even if they aren't the absolute best version of the thing. We all watched the last season of Game of Thrones, for instance. People still buy tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres. I sometimes eat gas station sandwiches.

If you feel about meteor showers like I apparently feel about sandwiches, the Perseids are peaking on the night of August 12 into the morning of August 13. It is not a banner year for what is often one of the two most exciting displays on the calendar. It is not a must-see celestial event of the year.

This year, the shower's peak lands next to a full moon (it's also a supermoon). The bright moonlight of any full moon will impair your ability to see as many meteors as might otherwise be visible. It's like any form of light pollution. If you're standing in Midtown Manhattan, you're not going to see the Milky Way on a night when it might be clearly visible in the Boundary Waters.

Nonetheless, some people may want to get out and see what they're able to find. Or maybe they are camping anyhow and want to see how many shooting stars they can spot despite the less-than-ideal conditions.