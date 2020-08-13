The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaked This Week. Here Are Spectacular Photos of the Display.

The Perseid meteor shower, arguably one of the year's best meteor showers, peaked the night of August 11, bringing more than a meteor per minute under dark skies. The impressive display will continue for the days to come, even if these nights aren't as spectacular as the night of the peak. (Be sure to go out after midnight to see as many meteors as possible if you're still planning on stargazing during the shower.)

If you didn't see the show produced by Earth colliding with the debris and dust left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, you can still enjoy its beauty with your butt firmly lodged inside your house. People across social media have been sharing the gorgeous images they captured on the night of the peak.

Here's a look at a few of our favorite images from the 2020 Perseid meteor shower.