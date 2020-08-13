Backyard Observatory

The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaked This Week. Here Are Spectacular Photos of the Display.

One of the year's best meteor showers came and many people captured images of it.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 8/13/2020 at 10:10 PM

Perseid Meteor Shower photos 2020
Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Perseid meteor shower, arguably one of the year's best meteor showers, peaked the night of August 11, bringing more than a meteor per minute under dark skies. The impressive display will continue for the days to come, even if these nights aren't as spectacular as the night of the peak. (Be sure to go out after midnight to see as many meteors as possible if you're still planning on stargazing during the shower.)

If you didn't see the show produced by Earth colliding with the debris and dust left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, you can still enjoy its beauty with your butt firmly lodged inside your house. People across social media have been sharing the gorgeous images they captured on the night of the peak.

Here's a look at a few of our favorite images from the 2020 Perseid meteor shower

You aren't fully out of options to see more meteors this year. There are more throughout the fall and winter. Though, the vast majority of them don't have the grandeur of the Perseids. The only one that will produce more meteors per hour is the Geminid meteor shower, which arrives in December. The weather's not as good. Nonetheless, the meteors are out there if you're willing to take a step outside. 

Ready to go stargazing?

Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.