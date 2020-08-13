The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaked This Week. Here Are Spectacular Photos of the Display.
One of the year's best meteor showers came and many people captured images of it.
The Perseid meteor shower, arguably one of the year's best meteor showers, peaked the night of August 11, bringing more than a meteor per minute under dark skies. The impressive display will continue for the days to come, even if these nights aren't as spectacular as the night of the peak. (Be sure to go out after midnight to see as many meteors as possible if you're still planning on stargazing during the shower.)
If you didn't see the show produced by Earth colliding with the debris and dust left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, you can still enjoy its beauty with your butt firmly lodged inside your house. People across social media have been sharing the gorgeous images they captured on the night of the peak.
Here's a look at a few of our favorite images from the 2020 Perseid meteor shower.
Here's what I saw last night here in Carmarthenshire.— Mathew Browne 📷🏴 (@mathewbrowne) August 12, 2020
A composite photo over the course of 90 minutes - a couple of Perseid meteors, couple of satellites, and an epic lightning storm in the distance.#stormhour #astrophotography #perseids #ukstorm @VirtualAstro @WalesOnline pic.twitter.com/4gpqelV1oX
Perseid meteor with aurora— Domenico (@AvatarDomy) August 12, 2020
Credit 📸 by Al Stecky on August 12, 2020 Silver Falls Provincial Park, Dog Lake, Kaministiqua Ontario, Canadahttps://t.co/xSKoTjn6Xk pic.twitter.com/uTqmmBdnbg
WOW!— Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) August 13, 2020
ICYMI: The #Perseid meteor shower peaked last night.
Check out the view Calvin Johnson in Flagstaff got. His camera caught one streaking through the sky!
share@abc15.com#abc15wx #PerseidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/iwXWbeFrNr
The Perseid Meteor shower peaks overnight tonight. This is one of 5 we captured last night.#arwx pic.twitter.com/CkTJS4sllD— ArkansasSky.com (@AstroScanObs) August 11, 2020
This is what the Perseid meteor shower looked like from Muskoka's Torrance Barrens - 📸 Ryan Bolton #PerseidMeteorShower #Muskoka #Ontario #TorranceBarrens pic.twitter.com/ub6tuby5v1— blogTO (@blogTO) August 13, 2020
Long exposure of Milky Way during Perseid Meteor Shower last night.— Ryan Bolton (@iamryanbolton) August 13, 2020
Shot at Torrance Barrens Night Sky Reserve. 💙✌️ #PerseidsMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/enX5CU8zQo
Perseid meteor and the part of The Milky Way that no one cares about. Taken from my backyard last night. pic.twitter.com/Bc4mq5IF95— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) August 12, 2020
A bright perseid meteor flashes over the mountains somewhere in the Nevada Desert. #PerseidsMeteorShower #Meteorshower #StormHour #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/R2nkpiVgL7— XelArtz (@AlexLubbers2) August 12, 2020
Perseid Meteor Photobombs Milky Way shot.— Louis Albanese (@DrLouisAlbanese) August 12, 2020
Welland,Ontario@myWelland @CardinalLakes @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @myNiagaraOnline pic.twitter.com/0dzrxmUR36
You aren't fully out of options to see more meteors this year. There are more throughout the fall and winter. Though, the vast majority of them don't have the grandeur of the Perseids. The only one that will produce more meteors per hour is the Geminid meteor shower, which arrives in December. The weather's not as good. Nonetheless, the meteors are out there if you're willing to take a step outside.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners.
