The Perseid Meteor Shower Has Arrived, Here's How to See It

Close your eyes and get ready to make a lot of wishes—or actually, you'd better keep your eyes open for this one!

The beloved Perseid meteor shower is upon us, and like every year, it is active from mid-July to late August. However, as In The Sky points out, this year it won't peak until the days around August 13.

That said, it's supposed to be a great year for Perseids, which are generally thought to be one of the most impressive meteor showers most years, even if last year's show was a bit of a bust due to a full moon. According to Space.com, the moon is set to be only 10% illuminated during those days, making it ideal conditions to better see the meteors. Don't worry about missing out—they're supposed to be many. The Perseids flaunt a very high rate of meteors per hour, and they can reach a rate of between 150-200. On average, according to NASA, you can catch around 100 per hour.

Now, onto the important stuff. Where and when should you locate yourself to better see them? The answer is the Northern Hemisphere, to start. In terms of an actual spot, you should aim to find the darkest possible location, so it is advisable to do some research and find the nearest Dark Site or a place with very low light pollution. You might want to go to sleep early before your stargazing endeavor, though—the best time to catch them is the pre-dawn hours.

Once you've done that, you're pretty much set—you won't need any equipment or binoculars, but you should allow your eyes to adapt to the dark. In order to do that, lay down and look at the sky towards the north for a good 30 minutes, after which you can expect to start seeing some gorgeous shooting stars. Additionally, NASA recommends getting comfortable—bring a blanket or a sleeping bag, and plan to lie flat on your back. Happy stargazing!