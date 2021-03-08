Perseverance Just Did Its First Test Drive on Mars & You Can See the Tracks

The Mars Perseverance rover isn't done flinging historic and incredible images from its first weeks on Mars back to Earth. There have already been loads of jaw-dropping images from the red planet, including video of the rover going from the top of the Martian atmosphere to the surface.

On March 5, the rover added another to the list with the release of images from Perseverance's first test drive on March 4. The rover trekked 21.3 feet during the test run. Its science mission hasn't fully begun. At the moment, the Perseverance team is running tests to check and "calibrate every system, subsystem, and instrument" on the rover. Once everything is set, the rover will regularly be making trips of 656 feet or more.

"When it comes to wheeled vehicles on other planets, there are few first-time events that measure up in significance to that of the first drive,” Anais Zarifian, Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mobility test bed engineer, said in NASA's announcement. “This was our first chance to 'kick the tires’ and take Perseverance out for a spin. The rover’s six-wheel drive responded superbly. We are now confident our drive system is good to go, capable of taking us wherever the science leads us over the next two years.”

In total, the drive had the rover go forward about 13 feet. Then it turned in place 150 degrees before backing up eight feet to its new temporary hub. The whole maneuver took about 33 minutes.