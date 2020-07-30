The First Mars Spacesuit Material Is Headed to the Red Planet for Tests This Week

The Mars Perseverance Rover taking off for Mars on July 30 is an exciting event itself. However, it's bringing along some thrilling projects for tests. For instance, the Ingenuity Helicopter will be attempting to fly on the Martian surface. It's the first aircraft to try a controlled flight on another planet.

It might not be as flashy, but another big test will be aboard the rover. Perseverance will be carrying spacesuit materials that could be used on a crewed mission to Mars. NASA is already preparing to send the first woman and next man to the moon's surface, which is itself a step on the path to sending the first astronauts to the Martian surface. Perseverance will bring along five samples for the suit.

These materials are an early step in determining how to construct the spacesuits for Mars, where the atmosphere is thinner than on Earth. The suits will have to be able to endure the increased radiation from the sun and cosmic rays that the Martian atmosphere allows.

An instrument called SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals) will study those five samples, which includes material for a helmet visor.