A Person on Horseback was Spotted Going Through a McDonald's Drive-Thru

Fast-food employees across the country have some wild drive-thru stories: The one about a cow in the back seat of a customer's car is probably just the tip of the iceberg. One that we hope makes someone's list though is this 13 WIBW story about a Topeka, Kansas, person on horseback seen trotting through the McDonald's drive-thru line.

The news station reports that a woman at a nearby Starbucks captured a video of a person on horseback in the McDonald's drive-thru line. In the video, we see the person trot from one window to another, most likely placing and picking up their order. Our Kansas horse rider is wearing jeans, a button-up shirt, and a light-colored cowboy hat. The Starbucks customer filming the video tells 13 WIBW that the person appeared to have just ridden off into the sunset with a coffee.