A Person on Horseback was Spotted Going Through a McDonald's Drive-Thru
A passerby caught someone grabbing his coffee from the fast-food chain while on a horse in Kansas.
Fast-food employees across the country have some wild drive-thru stories: The one about a cow in the back seat of a customer's car is probably just the tip of the iceberg. One that we hope makes someone's list though is this 13 WIBW story about a Topeka, Kansas, person on horseback seen trotting through the McDonald's drive-thru line.
The news station reports that a woman at a nearby Starbucks captured a video of a person on horseback in the McDonald's drive-thru line. In the video, we see the person trot from one window to another, most likely placing and picking up their order. Our Kansas horse rider is wearing jeans, a button-up shirt, and a light-colored cowboy hat. The Starbucks customer filming the video tells 13 WIBW that the person appeared to have just ridden off into the sunset with a coffee.
This isn't the first time we've seen people picking up their fast food order via horseback. Back in 2016, The Atlantic captured a group of people at a McDonald's in Spain picking up their orders on horses. Although this may seem like a regular occurrence in a midwestern state like Kansas, the original reporting of this story made it very clear that a person riding on horseback through a fast-food drive-thru is not the norm. "A note to out-of-state readers. Yes, this story is from Kansas, but no, this isn't something you see every day," 13 WIBW writes.