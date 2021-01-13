A Dog & Cat Food Recall Has Expanded After More Than 70 Dogs Die

Midwestern Pet Foods issued a nationwide recall on some of its dog and cat foods on December 30 due to potentially fatal aflatoxin levels. On January 11, Midwestern Pet Foods announced that it has expanded the recall to include more products produced at its Chickasha, Oklahoma facility.

The recall now includes dog and cat foods made with corn products that expire on or before July 9, 2022, "because those products may contain aflatoxin levels which exceed acceptable limits." Those foods have been distributed nationally to online and retail locations. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that as of January 11, around 70 pets have died and 80 have become sick from eating Sportmix dog food.

In a statement at its website, the family-owned company says that it has "never had a product recall." It has established a call center with licensed vets that people can call about recall-related questions or concerns.

Aflatoxin is "a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains" used in pet food, per the company's announcement. "At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets." Pets are especially susceptible to the toxin because their diets tend not to be varied.

The recall urges anyone with these products to dispose of them in a way that "children, pets, and wildlife cannot access them." You should also wash and sanitize any surfaces that the dog food touched, like counters, storage containers, and pet bowls. To date, no human illnesses are linked to the recall.

Symptoms of potential aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, or diarrhea. If your pet needs to be taken to the vet with these symptoms, the FDA recommends you snap a picture of their pet food in case it's needed. (You can also report any suspected pet food-related illness through the FDA's safety reporting portal.)

Below is the list of recalled products provided by Midwestern Pet Foods. More details, including lot codes, pictures of the products, and other identifying information, can be found in the company's recall notice.