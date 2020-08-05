These Are Most Pet-Friendly Cities Across the U.S. in 2020

I love living in New York City, but if the time comes to pack up and settle in a more suitable place for raising the 80lb English labrador of my dreams, I've gotta choose a home where it's actually manageable to do so. Fortunately, WalletHub has rounded up the top pet-friendly cities across the US so we can narrow our search to the best of the best.

Analyzing 100 different cities across the map with 25 key metrics in mind, the personal finance site compiled a list of the places with minimum pet-care provider rates, the most pet businesses per capita, walkability, even restaurants where you can bring Fido along. The three main factors included pet budget, pet health & wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness, according to the site.