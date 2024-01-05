Pete Buttigieg Weighs in on the Checked Bag Debate and the Future of Air Travel

The end of 2023 saw some significant improvements in airline travel, which was particularly noteworthy given how terrible the entire experience has grown in recent years. From the Southwest Airlines meltdown to increasingly lofty hurdles to get flight reimbursements to an expected onslaught of delays and cancellations, by the end of 2022 plenty of people were ready to give up on flying altogether.

That's not to say that flying in 2023 was totally seamless, but it was improved. And driving that point home was the dramatic decrease in holiday flight cancellations. In 2022, 2.5% of holiday flights were canceled, according to the Department of Transportation. In 2023, that number was more than halved—only 1.2% of holiday flights were canceled. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the DOT are touting this as one of many successes for the agency.

Other wins include the DOT's launch of its own passenger rights dashboard, which has aimed to shatter so many of the opaque policies airlines previously held for problems like reimbursements, rebookings, and payment for costs associated with delays and cancellations, like food and accommodations.

And then there were the recently announced Southwest Airlines penalties. During the 2022 holiday season, errors from Southwest caused what even Buttigieg refers to as a meltdown. Thousands of passengers were stranded, hundreds of flights were canceled, and even more flights delayed. But instead of the usual apathetic shoulder shrug from the corporation responsible, Southwest instead was charged $140 million in fines. Nearly all of the money is going to go back into passengers' pockets, according to the DOT mandate.

In a conversation with Thrillist, Buttigieg broke down the DOT's wins from 2023, the continued challenges, and what airline travelers can expect to see in 2024. I even managed to throw out my personal theory that plane seat cushions are getting thinner (no reaction there) and posited that while cancellations and delays are improving, there are plenty of complaints about the passenger experience becoming less pleasant once you're on board. Buttigieg is aware of these concerns, and he outlined a few top-line strategies for the DOT he hopes will address them in 2024.

He even weighed on the age-old luggage debate of whether to check your bag or carry it on. Read the conversation below, which has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Thrillist: How were these historically low cancellation rates achieved?

Pete Buttigieg: A lot of it had to do with the pressure that we put on airlines, especially about a year and a half ago, to take better care of passengers when there's a problem, and to make sure problems don't happen in the first place. That included more realistic scheduling. It included stepping up hiring and making sure they were paying enough to hire the pilots and other flight crews that they needed.

Also, [there were] a number of steps that we undertook in collaboration with airlines on the operational side, things like de-conflicting the Florida airspace so that space launches and military activities took place during less busy times. Authorizing new, more efficient routes that involve a little bit less time in the air by following GPS technology that wasn't available in the past. Everything and anything that we could do to make sure that there were better outcomes.

Why were the new consumer protection policies such big priorities for 2023?

Well, we wanted to make sure that passengers are better protected. What we found was that in addition to developing new rules, which are very powerful but can take a while to work, we can also get results from the airlines using tools like transparency. We came up with the idea of the consumer passenger rights dashboard, and in the space of about two weeks before putting it up, we saw the airlines totally change their customer service policies. That's what led to a major expansion in passengers rights on things like rebooking, ground transportation, meals, and hotels that an airline really should take care of if you get stuck.

We're not stopping there. There's more work to be done where that came from, but what we found is that combination of public pressure, even a little bit of naming and shaming where necessary, and the rules and regulatory framework can all add up into a better passenger experience.

What is going to be the DOT’s focus for 2024?

One big push for us right now is family seating. I always thought this was important, but even more so since starting to fly with toddlers. I think it's just a basic concept that if you're flying with your kids, you shouldn't have to pay extra to be seated with them. Believe it or not, most airlines do not guarantee this, although we've gotten guarantees out of some of them, which you can see on our website. And so we're working toward a rule that would require it, because again, I think this is common sense.

We're also working just to make sure there's better, more transparent information about fees. That can be a big part of your ticket cost, and we want to make sure it's very clear and transparent what the fees are, over and above your airfare, for things like baggage, as well as making sure that you get a refund on those fees if you don't get what you paid for. Think Wi-Fi or a bag not getting there on time. Just like if your flight's canceled, you ought to get your airfare refunded, if your bag doesn't make it, you ought to get your baggage fee refunded. We're working on steps like that.

We're also launching a process on cash compensation, or some form of compensation, for a major delay or cancellation. This is over and above the airfare being returned to you when you get canceled. This already happens in other parts of the world. It's a pretty popular policy in Europe. And so we're launching the process to look at what that policy could be like here in the US.