Pete Davidson Is Helming Taco Bell's Breakfast Pop-Up Campaign

Taco Bell is launching a multi-city breakfast tour as part of its "apology" for creations of breakfast menus past. As part of this campaign, Taco Bell has enlisted Pete Davidson for "The Apology" ad video. In it, Davidson, of Saturday Night Live and celebrity dating bingo fame, eats a Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap.

"Taco Bell has enlisted the help of Brand Apologist Pete Davidson to apologize for taking innovation to unwelcomed heights with some of its past breakfast innovations," a press release for the company explains. Basically, instead of offering super over-the-top items on the breakfast menu, Taco Bell is offering its customers morning classics.

"I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings," said Pete Davidson, Taco Bell Brand Apologist, in a video ad. "Taco Bell got too caught up with today's hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called."