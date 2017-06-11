News

Watch Peter Dinklage's Glorious 'Space Pants' Duet with Gwen Stefani

By Published On 04/03/2016 By Published On 04/03/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

In a sketch spoofing the hit survival show Naked and Afraid, Peter Dinklage set out into the wilderness with no pants. But in a separate skit during last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the Game of Thrones star transformed into a bizarre '80s dance music sensation and performed a glorious duet with Gwen Stefani about a particularly special pair of pants -- his "Space Pants" to be exact. 

As seen in the clip above, the sketch starts off with a confrontation between a Mafia boss named Gianni and some dudes who owe him a bunch of money. Although the mobster is holding the men at gunpoint, they quickly become distracted when Dinklage takes the stage as the lounge's new musical guest, Jonathan Comets, donning a platinum wig and his out-of-this-world space pants. It doesn't take long before the tense deal is completely derailed by Dinklage's dance moves, and lyrics like, "Look at my pants with the eyes in your face / My legs are covered in outer space." But it appears the men are truly saved when Gwen Stefani joins Dinklage on stage for a glorious duet about the space pants, and well, it's just as amazing as it sounds. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wants his own pair of space pants. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More