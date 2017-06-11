Watch Peter Dinklage's Glorious 'Space Pants' Duet with Gwen Stefani

In a sketch spoofing the hit survival show Naked and Afraid, Peter Dinklage set out into the wilderness with no pants. But in a separate skit during last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the Game of Thrones star transformed into a bizarre '80s dance music sensation and performed a glorious duet with Gwen Stefani about a particularly special pair of pants -- his "Space Pants" to be exact.
As seen in the clip above, the sketch starts off with a confrontation between a Mafia boss named Gianni and some dudes who owe him a bunch of money. Although the mobster is holding the men at gunpoint, they quickly become distracted when Dinklage takes the stage as the lounge's new musical guest, Jonathan Comets, donning a platinum wig and his out-of-this-world space pants. It doesn't take long before the tense deal is completely derailed by Dinklage's dance moves, and lyrics like, "Look at my pants with the eyes in your face / My legs are covered in outer space." But it appears the men are truly saved when Gwen Stefani joins Dinklage on stage for a glorious duet about the space pants, and well, it's just as amazing as it sounds.
