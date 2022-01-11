Peter Luger Steak House Is Opening a New Location

Peter Luger Steak House is a fixture in New York City that has been drawing in locals and tourists alike for more than 130 years. Meat-lovers once had to travel to the Big Apple to enjoy a Peter Luger steak or the restaurant's signature thick-cut bacon, but that will soon be a thing of the past.

Peter Luger is opening a new location. The iconic steakhouse will head to Las Vegas, where it will open a brand new location in Caesars Palace. The eatery is set to open by the end of 2022.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Peter Luger to Caesars Palace. It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and—most important—the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision," Amy Rubenstein, president of Peter Luger Steak House, said.

The restaurant will take over a space once occupied by Rao's, Eater reported. The Italian restaurant closed in November 2021 after nearly 15 years, Fox5Vegas said. Peter Luger has a second location in Great Neck, New York, and a more recently-opened restaurant in Tokyo.