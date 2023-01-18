PetSmart Wants to Pay Your Pet $10,000 to Be Its 'Chief Toy Tester'

PetSmart is looking to make some new hires, but not for human roles. The company is looking for one dog and one cat to take on the role of Chief Toy Tester. Each animal will be paid $10,000 for a year of testing out treats and toys.

"We are recruiting two playful and eager team members to bring into our PetSmart pack as the first-ever Chief Toy Testers," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "The new Chief Toy Tester roles will help us better connect with and serve our four-legged (or less!) cat and dog customers in exciting ways. These c-suite pets will let pet parents know they are getting the best tried-and-true products for their beloved furry family members."

As a Chief Toy Tester your pet will be a PetSmart celebrity VIP and will make appearances at events with the esteemed title. The Chief Toy Tester and their human parent will also test out new toys and products, and share reviews and findings on social media.

In order to be eligible for the role, your pet will need to be able to sniff out the tastiest treats, find joy in playing with new toy products, and be sociable enough to interact with others at PetSmart events. Pet parents will need to be able to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media, and help their pets share their reviews and findings. The pet and the pet parent will also need to be able to commit to a one year contract.

In addition to the $10,000 payment, the selected cat and dog will be given monthly treat and toy deliveries, and salon treatments every quarter. To apply for the role, you can head to AnythingForPets.com and submit an application (on your furry friend's behalf) by February 17, 2023. Your application will need to include a 10-30 clip of your pet showing off what will make them the best Chief Toy Tester.