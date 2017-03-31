News

People Share the Hilarious, Petty Reasons They've Ended Relationships

petty reasons people end relationships
Shutterstock | Reddit Screengrab

Most people want to be kind and caring individuals. However, sometimes you come upon people who do things that make it really hard to be an accepting person. Even worse, you occasionally date those terribly annoying people. 

It might be petty, but you may have heard, "all's fair in love and war." If you can't deal with the way your companion cups coffee mugs with two hands and smack their lips, that's fair. It's petty and breaking things off over it might make you feel bad, but it's fair. 

Thankfully, you're not alone. A recent Reddit thread has people sharing the petty reasons that have pushed them over the edge, forcing them to end a relationship. It's a hilarious and cathartic thread that will probably make you feel better about breaking up with someone because they wear toe shoes. 

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

Grammar matters. So does knowing the difference between an outfit and an alphet, which is not a thing. 

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

@Buffysumers's complaint isn't that uncommon.

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

Having mutual interests is important. 

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

Poor fashion choices will get you cast aside by many in this thread. 

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

Listen to Kurt Vonnegut. "There's only one rule that I know of, babies—God damn it, you've got to be kind."

On the other hand, he also said, "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand." It's not a great line to try on a first date. 

Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.
Comment from discussion What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone over?.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

