More Than 100,000 Pounds of Frozen P.F. Chang's Meals Recalled Over Misbranding

If you're grabbing frozen meals at the grocery store, you might have a surprise when opening frozen Beef & Broccoli from PF Chang's.

Conagra Brands has recalled 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, it announced in a notice shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The Beef and Broccoli meals contain eggs but do not state that on the package. Moreover, it's not a Beef and Broccoli meal inside the bag.

The frozen meals say they're full of Beef and Broccoli, but they actually contain the company's Orange Chicken meals. The company was made aware of the problem when it received customer complaints about the misbranding.

You're looking for 22-ounce bags of PF Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli with the lot code "5006 2146 2012" and the best-by date of May 21, 2023. These were distributed to stores nationwide but were not sold at any PF Chang's restaurant.

FSIS and Conagra recommend anyone with the products in their freezer throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. You can find more details and images of the product labels in the FSIS notice.