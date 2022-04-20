P.F. Chang's Has 3 New Saké Cocktails for All of Your Springtime Celebrations

No matter what you are celebrating in the coming months, P.F. Chang's has options for you with a new prix fixe menu and saké cocktails. First, let's dive into these new cocktails, which seem like the ultimate spring refreshments.

The Kyoto Bloom is made of fresh strawberries, yuzu saké, elderflower liqueur, backed by aromatic botanicals from Suntory's Roku Japanese Gin, and finished with club soda. The Lucky Lotus is made with Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Saké and RumHaven Coconut Rum and blended with pure cane sugar, fresh lemon, and a little bit of half and half. Finally, the Saké Warrior is made with a mix of Moonstone Asian Pear Saké and white peach with fresh lemon and lime juice swirled in with Tito's Handmade Vodka.

And for the new prix fixe menu, P.F. Chang's will offer it during Mother's Day between April 20 through May 8, graduation season between May 9 through June 30, and Father's Day between June 1 and June 19. That menu will include an appetizer, soup, one entrée, dessert, and a celebratory glass of wine for $50 per person.

"P.F. Chang's is an ideal destination to celebrate special occasions big and small to create lasting memories with loved ones,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer for P.F. Chang's, said in a press release. "We're excited to welcome our guests in honoring moms, dads, and graduates this season with our menu of signature Asian favorites with some special touches for guests to enjoy during their celebrations."

Simplify planning that big family lunch or dinner in your near future with a prix fixe menu and some delicious cocktails.