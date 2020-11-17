Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Selling $5 Cheesecake Kits That Look Like the PS5

You probably won’t be able to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 for the holidays (they’re still sold out everywhere), but you may be able to get your hands on a PS5—a Philly Series 5, that is. No, it’s not a next-generation gaming machine. It’s a baking kit from Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

The company announced the debut of the Philly Series 5 on Tuesday, saying the sleek, very much PS5-inspired baking kit is designed to help you make some next-level cheesecakes for the holidays and beyond (it’s always a good time cheesecake). But, seriously, look at this thing. You might be able to pass if off as an actual PS5 for a minute.

The Philly Series 5 kit includes a specially designed futuristic spring form pan and all the ingredients you need to bake a cheesecake, including five bricks of cream cheese, “ultra HD white chocolate”, and the latest in “3D cookie crumb technology."