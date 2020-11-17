Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Selling $5 Cheesecake Kits That Look Like the PS5
The company is taking holiday baking to the next level.
You probably won’t be able to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 for the holidays (they’re still sold out everywhere), but you may be able to get your hands on a PS5—a Philly Series 5, that is. No, it’s not a next-generation gaming machine. It’s a baking kit from Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
The company announced the debut of the Philly Series 5 on Tuesday, saying the sleek, very much PS5-inspired baking kit is designed to help you make some next-level cheesecakes for the holidays and beyond (it’s always a good time cheesecake). But, seriously, look at this thing. You might be able to pass if off as an actual PS5 for a minute.
The Philly Series 5 kit includes a specially designed futuristic spring form pan and all the ingredients you need to bake a cheesecake, including five bricks of cream cheese, “ultra HD white chocolate”, and the latest in “3D cookie crumb technology."
“Nothing in the world moves faster than the technology curve, and we always strive to be at the forefront—both in our product and in the ways consumers experience the simple pleasure of Philadelphia,” Basak Oguz, Director of Marketing at Philadelphia Cream Cheese, said in a press release. “The Philly Series 5 is our way of moving at the speed of innovation, and bringing consumers the most delicious gift of the holiday season.”
It’s pretty much the PlayStation 5 of the baking world, but way easier to get your hands on. Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s Philly Series 5 will be available for preorder starting at noon on November 17 at PhillySeries5.com.
