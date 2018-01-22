Police Greased Philly Street Poles With Crisco, Eagles Fans Climbed Them Anyway

You may have heard that the city of Philadelphia greased its lampposts with Crisco on Sunday to prevent Eagles fans from climbing them if the Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship. The crews in charge of greasing called themselves the Crisco Cops, the police told businesses to hide trashcans and flowerpots, and the internet had a grand old time reacting to all of it.
Well, spoiler, the Eagles did beat the Vikings 38 to 7 and are now on their way to the Super Bowl. The city was ecstatic. And when it came right down to it, fans celebrated the only way they knew how: By defying municipal authorities and wriggling up those poles like sloths on Adderall. As you can see in the first picture below, this image will soon take its rightful place in our national mythology.
The Cast for the New Live-Action 'Lion King' is Absolutely Stacked
Once the fans made it up the poles, they made loud noises, and the crowd was happy for them and for the city. We could say more, but, frankly, what can be said about the Crisco-pole climbers that hasn't already been said about the crew of Apollo 11?
Let's just contemplate the inspirational videos and images below:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.