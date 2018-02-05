Videos Capture Wild Celebrations in Philly After the Eagles' Super Bowl Win

A first-ever Super Bowl victory for a beloved football team is exactly the sort of thing that warrants one hell of a city-wide celebration, but things in Philadelphia took a bit of a wild turn late Sunday night and early Monday morning after the Eagles defeated the Patriots to clinch their first Big Game win in franchise history. Videos and photos show how partying descended into chaos across downtown, with scenes of riotous revelers scaling buildings, flipping cars, and even starting fires.
It's not as if this sort of reaction was unexpected, though. After all, the police intentionally greased up lampposts ahead of time in an effort to keep people from climbing them. Alas, no amount of Crisco was enough to stand in the way of Philly fans on a mission to go buck wild throughout the City of Brotherly Love.
Lots of people took to the streets to chant, yell, sing, celebrate in an otherwise wholesome fashion.
However, things got way out of hand and downright destructive elsewhere.
Some of the greased up poles were climbed, and at least one was entirely uprooted and carried through the streets.
Some generous superfan made it rain real cash money.
And amidst the madness, at least one guy proposed.
This may just be a preview of what's to come later this week when even more fans will take to the city streets to watch the Eagles in their first ever victory parade.
