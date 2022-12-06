There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese

The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change.

Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.

The company says it has been working on the new cream cheese for more than two years, developing its "signature multi-sensorial experience complete with simple, high-quality ingredients, a creamy, easy-to-spread texture, and delicious taste." The final product is dairy, gluten, and lactose-free, making it an appealing option to vegans and individuals with allergies or intolerances. It may also appeal to consumers looking to make their eating habits more environmentally friendly.