The Philippines Is Reopening to Tourists from 150 Countries for the First Time in 2 Years

The Philippines has been closed to the vast majority of foreign travelers for nearly two years, decimating the tourism industry in the process. Now, with their COVID cases on the decline, the country is finally reopening to vaccinated tourists and business travelers from 150 countries.

Beginning February 10, travelers will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival, tourism secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced, according to USA Today. Previously, only non-citizens who were considered essential to critical business activities were able to travel there and were required to quarantine in government-designated facilities even if fully vaccinated. They also had to provide proof of a negative test upon arrival.

Travelers will still have to be fully vaccinated and test negative prior to arrival, however.

According to the outlet, the government originally planned to lift the travel ban in December but was forced to postpone its plans in the wake of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Rising COVID numbers also influenced the Philippines to implement tighter restrictions, with the president going as far as to threaten arrests for those that refused vaccination. Daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent days, spurring the country to lift its ban.

"We're done with border control," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said in a news conference, noting that the government would rather shift its focus to preventing Omicron spread.

"We are also aware that there is no room for complacency given the unpredictability of the virus," Puyat added. "We will closely monitor the situation and ensure that health and safety protocols are strictly implemented in all tourism establishments."

In January, the US State Department warned against travel to the Philippines because of COVID-19 numbers while also cautioning travelers to "exercise increased caution due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping."