These Phone Cases Are Causing Terrifying Burns

You're probably familiar with glittery cases like these. At least, there's a good chance you are. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says around 263,000 of them have been sold in the US between October 2015 and June 2017. The sparkly, sparkly cases are the subject of a massive recall because the cases are causing serious chemical burns to users.
The Commission says 24 people worldwide have reported chemical burns caused by the iPhone cases. The burns occur when the liquid inside the case leaks out. Those shimmery stars aren't suspended in water. It's a chemical that can cause intense pain when it comes in contact with skin.
Of the 24 incidents, 19 have occurred in the US. According to the recall, one person suffered "permanent scarring from a chemical burn" and another experienced chemical burns and swelling on "her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands."
Mixbin, the manufacturer of the phone cases, sells some under its own brand name with retailers like Amazon. However, it also sells cases under popular brand names like Victoria's Secret, Henri Bendel, and Tory Burch.
Though sparkles are to humans what squirrels are to dogs, you probably shouldn't ignore the recall. You will find a complete list of cases under recall here, and you can register for reimbursements from Mixbin here.
h/t Pedestrian
