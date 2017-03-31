Anyone Wanna Explain How This Deer Got a Bra Caught in Its Antlers?

Stags have a reputation for being stoic creatures, quietly roaming the land and generally embodying all the gravitas that comes with being a majestic beast. However, it appears they also like to let loose on occasion, as evidenced by this blurry photo of a red deer stag caught trotting around with a pink bra stuck in its antlers.
The deer, which we're assuming was merely trying to walk it off after a crazy late night out, was spotted in a village in the Scottish Highlands by a local who was able to snap a quick pic.
Although we wish the circumstances that led to the entanglement were more debaucherous, the real story is fairly straightforward. Apparently, this guy's a part of a herd of stags that regularly come into town to graze around the houses, and he just so happened to snag the colorful undergarment hanging from someone's washline.
Still, no one knows whether he plucked it intentionally. We're choosing to believe he did.
