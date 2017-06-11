Check out the New Ways You Can Edit Photos on Your iPhone

With all the cool features coming to iMessage, like giant emoji, iOS 10 already sounded like an Apple update actually worth getting excited about. And these new photo editing features just cement that fact.
A 9to5Mac video demonstrates "Markup" for your iPhone photos, which allows you to write on and add emoji to your photos. You can also enlarge a particular section of a photo, drawing attention to a word, face, or whatever it is you want to draw attention to.
You should get some decent use out of these customization options, and there are plenty of photo filters to choose from as well. The video outlines exactly how to use all the new features, to prepare you for the arrival of the iOS 10 update come fall 2016.
Also, everyone in your photos can have mustaches now. Rejoice.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.