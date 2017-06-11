News

Check out the New Ways You Can Edit Photos on Your iPhone

Published On 06/18/2016

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

With all the cool features coming to iMessage, like giant emoji, iOS 10 already sounded like an Apple update actually worth getting excited about. And these new photo editing features just cement that fact.  

A 9to5Mac video demonstrates "Markup" for your iPhone photos, which allows you to write on and add emoji to your photos. You can also enlarge a particular section of a photo, drawing attention to a word, face, or whatever it is you want to draw attention to. 

You should get some decent use out of these customization options, and there are plenty of photo filters to choose from as well. The video outlines exactly how to use all the new features, to prepare you for the arrival of the iOS 10 update come fall 2016. 

Also, everyone in your photos can have mustaches now. Rejoice. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.

