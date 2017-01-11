Is This a Picture of Bill Murray or Tom Hanks? The World Needs to Know.

The moment you lay eyes on the photograph, Bill Murray’s whimsical old-man charm seeps from the screen, but as your eyes linger on the page, it clearly morphs into Tom Hanks sharing a cry with that baby.

Look, we have reason to speculate largely here. Bill Murray is known for galavanting around the world and capitalizing on the element of surprise: He’s got a penchant for drifting into bars late at night, buying everyone a round, and even moonlighting behind the bar himself. He often vanishes before you can even snap a selfie with the guy. So why wouldn’t Bill Murray be holding this baby?