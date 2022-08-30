Win $25,000 and a Trip to the Amazon Rainforest with a Nat Geo Photographer

In addition to going on assignment, you'll also receive $25,000, mentorship from Vitale, a year's supply of Yachak Yerba Mate Energy Tea, and some of your photo portfolio featured on Yachak's social platforms. It is the perfect starter kit for any aspiring photographer.

Yachak Yerba Mate Energy Tea is hosting a photo contest that could lead to you taking a once-in-a-lifetime photo assignment in the Brazilian Amazon. You'll be selected by National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale and you will get to document Yachak's reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit tree-planting organization.

"The Amazon Assignment will be a profoundly impactful opportunity for one photographer looking to create meaningful work and learn about this extraordinary ecosystem," Vitale said in a press release. "I'm honored to work with Yachak to personally select this deserving photographer and give them a chance to further their career to create stunning, storytelling images in Brazil. I've been privileged to learn about the world through my work, and it is exciting to be able to give another photographer the chance to do the same—while supporting the important reforestation efforts that give back to our planet in a meaningful way."

The application to submit your work and enter this contest opens on August 30 and will be open through September 12. Your entry must include four to six original nature photos and a completed form on Yachak.com/AmazonAssignment. In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States.