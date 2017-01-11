Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Is Stunning in New Images of Planet's Rings

The Cassini spacecraft has already returned incredible photos of Saturn. Now it's Saturn's moon Mimas spending some time in the limelight. The highly photogenic moon, often called the "Death Star" moon because of a distinctive crater that makes it look like the planet-sized tool of the Empire, is the focal point of new photos shared by NASA.

The above photo, taken by Cassini on Oct. 23, 2016 and just shared this week, shows Mimas at a distance of 28,000 miles from Saturn's rings. Despite the distance, Mimas looks like it could reach out and touch the rings. The spacecraft was about 114,000 miles away from the icy moon at the time of the photograph.