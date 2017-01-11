Yes, This Unbelievable Photo of Saturn Is Real

There's no more recognizable planet than Saturn. But new photos from NASA's Cassini spacecraft are showcasing it in surreal, gorgeous images that give a whole new look the planet.

The photos reveal beautiful bands of clouds near the planet's northern polar vortex, swirling around Saturn's hexagonal jet stream. Every band is air flowing across the planet at different speeds and heights with swirling patterns visible where those bands interact.

The bands rotate around the dark hexagonal shape at the planet's pole, "understood to be the eye of a hurricane-like storm," according to a statement from NASA. "The hexagon is just a current of air, and weather features out there that share similarities to this are notoriously turbulent and unstable. A hurricane on Earth typically lasts a week, but this has been here for decades -- and who knows -- maybe centuries," says Andrew Ingersoll of the Cassini imaging team.