Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza and Pie for Pi Day

Welcome to Pi Day, one of the most nonsensical "food holidays" on the calendar. And perhaps one of the best.
Pi, often represented by the Greek letter π, represents a mathematical constant, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The number goes on infinitely, but it's most often remembered by its first three digits 3.14, and that's why we celebrate Pi Day on March 14 (03/14). And then we make a whole other leap by tying the number to pie and eating a bunch of pizza and pie. Popular chains -- from Cici's to White Castle -- are even celebrating with special Pi Day deals.
But who is going to complain about cheap pizza with extra dessert? Here are all the places offering free and cheap food deals in honor of Pi Day. Just don't ask anyone to explain Pi Day; they'll just go on forever.
Pizza Deals for Pi Day
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Order a medium one-topping pizza for just $3.14 with the purchase of any bread at regular price. The deal is only good on carryout orders with the code "19PI."
When: March 11-14
7-Eleven
The deal: Order a whole pizza via 7-Eleven's 7NOW and it'll be -- get this -- $3.14. There are delivery charges, but your first three deliveries when you start an account are free. Also, in-store, you can get a 50-cent slice of pizza if you're a 7Rewards member. (You also get a bunch of bonus points if you order the whole pizza in-store.)
When: March 14
Your Pie
The deal: The build-your-own-pizza chain will be offering pizzas for just $3.14. There will also be games and prizes throughout the day at participating locations.
When: March 14
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Grab a personal pizza with as many toppings as you can handle for just $3.14. You can use the code "PIDAY" to redeem the offer via pick-up, dine-in, or delivery as long as the delivery isn't through GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats, or DoorDash.
When: March 14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Buy through the chain's app and you can get a pizza for $3.14.
When: March 14
Davanni's
The deal: Take $3.14 off a large online pizza order with the code "PiDay19."
When: March 14
Sauce Pizza & Wine
The deal: Dine-in and one of Sauce's Texas locations and get a cheese pizza for $3.14. Before you start day-dreaming about how many pizzas you can eat, know that there's a limit of one per guest.
When: March 14
Cici's
The deal: Stop in and get an adult buffet for just $3.14 with the purchase of another adult buffet and large drink. You'll need this coupon, though.
When: March 14
UNO Pizzeria
The deal: Get a pizza to go, and the second pizza is just $6. (Prices may vary a bit by location.)
When: Ongoing
Pie Five
The deal: Get any 11-inch signature pizza for $3.14. To get a pizza that cheap, you have to buy in-store, can't modify the pizza, and you can only order one.
When: March 14
Bertucci's
The deal: Buy any large pizza and you can get a large cheese or Bertucci pizza for $3.14 when you use the code "PIDAY."
When: March 14
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take $5 off any Mountain-size pizza with the code "079984" or $3 off any large pizza with the code "317445."
When: March 14
Pieology
The deal: All day long, you can buy one thin-crust pizza and get another for $3.14. Plus, if you're a Pie Life Member, you'll get $2 in your account that can be used on your next visit. It's kind of like getting the second pizza for $1.14. Kind of.
When: March 14
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: When you're dining in, you can grab a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. Unfortunately, the deal won't be around for 3.14 days. It's only available for one day.
When: March 14
Villa Italian Kitchen
The deal: For the third straight year, Villa is a full-size Neapolitan Cheese pizza for $3.14 at more than 200 locations. Just use this coupon and you'll be in the pizza.
When: March 14
Rotolo's Pizzeria
The deal: Eight-inch pizzas are just -- you guessed it -- $3.14 all day if you're dining in-store. (Gulf Coast shops at Fairhope, Saraland, Gulf Breeze, and Orange Beach are not participating.)
When: March 14
White Castle
The deal: Okay, it's not pizza, but it is a meal. Grab a coupon through the chain's email list or social media and get a breakfast slider combo (with a hash brown and small coffee) for $3.14.
When: March 14
Schlotzsky's
The deal: It's not only Pi Day but National Potato Chip Day. Huzzah! To celebrate, order an entrée at Schlotzsky's and you'll get hooked up with all that and a free bag of chips.
When: March 14
California Tortilla
The deal: The Mexican-inspired restaurant is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Pi Day for some reason. Even stranger is that they're celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a free order of chips and queso. But don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Say "Pot o' Gold" when you order in-store and you'll get free chips and queso. Happy St. Patrick's Day on Pi Day.
When: March 14
Bojangles
The deal: Grab three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 on Pi Day. No coupon required. Just show up hungry.
When: March 14
Pie Deals for Pi Day
Whole Foods
The deal: Stop into Amazon Groceries and you'll get $3.14 off a whole large bakery pie while supplies last.
When: March 14
Plated
The deal: First-time subscribers can get free dessert for a year from the meal subscription service in celebration of Pi Day. Use the code "PiDay" on or before March 14 and you can add dessert at no cost to each order for a year.
When: Through March 14
Bakers Square
The deal: Take $2 off any whole pie because it's Whole Day. Just kidding. It's Pi Day! You knew that by now, though, right?
When: March 13-14
Stop & Shop
The deal: Get an eight-inch pumpkin, apple, or Dutch apple pie for $3.14.
When: March 14
Cantina Laredo
The deal: Take $3.14 off a Mexican Apple Pie order.
When: March 14
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Get a slice of key lime pie for $3.14 because, you know, Pi Day. The deal isn't valid at stadiums or airports or if you're ordering through a delivery app.
When: March 14
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: Order a chicken pot pie and get one to take home for free. You'll have to bake the second one on your own at a later date, but they're providing instruction. So, if you burn it, that's on you.
When: March 14
Pizza Inn
The deal: New and existing rewards club members can get a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14. (Hopefully, they're recording how people pronounce Pizzert for everyone's enjoyment at the end of the day.)
When: March 14
Local Pi Day Deals
The Albert - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Executive pastry chef Vanarin Kuch is dish up slices of pie for $3.14 at the art and science-inspired restaurant.
When: March 14
Bellemore - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: If you come by for lunch, you can grab a slice of butterscotch pie or passion fruit meringue pie for $3.14.
When: March 14
Cold Storage - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Stop in for chocolate cream pie, coconut cream pie, or lemon meringue pie for $3.14.
When: March 14
Little Goat Diner - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Indulge in a mini three-inch french silk pie for $3.14.
When: March 14
Mathnasium - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: This isn't food, but tutoring for students. Nonetheless, registering usually costs $200. Sign up on Pi Day and it'll be just $3.14 at all 35 Chicago-area locations.
When: March 14
Pop Pie Co. - San Diego, California
The deal: The first 50 people to stop by when the shop opens at 8am get a free hand pie and the first 30 will also get some merch. They'll also be slinging local craft beer for $3.14 all day.
When: March 14
Superfine - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Order a large pizza with three toppings for $14. Math it up, kids!
When: March 14
Time Nyack Hotel - Nyack, New York
The deal: All hotel guests are getting "mini pie turndown service" for free, and it's coming from straight from Pie Lady & Son.
When: March 14
theWit Hotel - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: For just a buck, you can get a chess pie from pastry chef Toni Roberts at theWit.
When: March 14, starting at 4pm
