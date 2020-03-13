Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pie and Pizza for Pi Day

There's a certain amount of absurdity baked into the pie of any food holiday. It's not really a holiday, and it's more often than not about some food you have no interest in consuming. The next level of absurdity may belong to Pi Day, held every March 14. Get it? 3.14?
Pi, represented by the Greek letter π, represents a mathematical constant, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. That's probably more math than you were looking for, but it's the basis for what's going on here. The infinitely long number starts with 3.14 and since today is March 14, it's Pi Day. And because pi and pie are homonyms, there are a boatload of deals on pies and pizza pies for your mouth to enjoy. You'll find deals from Marie Callender's, Papa John's, 7-Eleven, and more.
Here's our running list of all the best deals you're going to find celebrating Pi Day.
Pizza Deals for Pi Day
Papa John's
The deal: Buy a large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for just $3.14.
When: March 14
7-Eleven
The deal: Order in-store or through 7NOW to get a whole pizza for $3.14. Plus, your first three deliveries after downloading the app are going to be free. Additionally, you can scan your 7Rewards app in-store to get a slice of pizza for 50 cents. You can only grab one slice per person.
When: March 14
Slice
The deal: The mobile app that connects you with local pizza shops is offering new users $5 off their first Slice order with the code "PIDAYPIE." The minimum order has to hit $15.
When: Through March 31
MOD Pizza
The deal: The code "MODPIDAY" will get you a free 11-inch pizza with the purchase of at least $3.14 as long as you order through DoorDash. Only the first 5,000 orders will get a freebie, though.
When: March 14
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchased at menu price. Participating locations will have the deal available for carryout with the code "19PI."
When: March 14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: At 3:14pm local time, you can spend just $3.14 and get an 11-inch pizza through the Blaze app.
When: March 14
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Trim $5 off a whole pizza when you order through the Pilot Flying J app.
When: Through March 15
PizzaRev
The deal: Get any two-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink. No bonus is awarded for knowing the first 20 numbers in pi.
When: March 14
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Get a personal pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. You get to choose between pepperoni, cheese, vegan cheese, and the new vegan pepperoni options. Just drop in the code "PIDAY" at checkout.
When: March 14
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
The deal: Take $3.14 off Pepperoni, Margherita, Meat Lovers, or Build-Your-Own pizzas.
When: March 14
Cicis
The deal: Buy an adult buffet and a large drink, and you'll be rewarded with another unlimited adult buffet for just $3.14. You'll just need to flash this coupon.
When: March 14
Patxi's Pizza
The deal: Get a 10-inch specialty thin-crust pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any 14-inch deep-dish or specialty pizza.
When: March 14
Davanni's
The deal: The code "PiDay20" will get you $3.14 off any large pizza when you order online.
When: March 14
Pie Deals for Pi Day
Marie Callender's
The deal: This is a solid one for pie lovers. Get a "freshly-baked, homemade pie" for free with the purchase of an entrée.
When: March 14
Bojangles'
The deal: Nab a trio of Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 in recognition of this mathematically inclined day.
When: March 14
Milk Bar
The deal: Order through the Milk Bar store and get a $10 credit for your next order when you order a Milk Bar Pie. Alternatively, if you order a Mini Pie, pie slice, or a whole Milk Bar Pie through Postmates, Uber Eats or Caviar, you can add a pint of Cereal Milk or Chocolate Birthday soft serve for $8.
When: March 14
Lou Malnati's Pizza
The deal: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza will run you just $3.14
When: March 14
Local Food Deals for Pi Day
Blue Flame - Daytona Beach, Florida
The deal: The prohibition-themed bar inside the Daytona hotel will offer a free Moonshine cocktail with the purchase of a "track pie" pizza.
When: March 14
Cantina Laredo - Bloomington, Minnesota
The deal: The Mall of America location will let you trim $3.14 off a slice of Mexican apple pie.
When: March 14
Paperboy Pizza - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Buy a large pizza and you're getting hooked up with a free order of fried pickles.
When: March 14
Pi Pizza - St. Louis, Missouri & Washington, DC
The deal: Every location except Pi MC in Downtown St. Louis is offering a deal. You can buy one pizza and get a second for $3.14. The deal is not available for delivery.
When: March 14
Other Food Deals on Pi Day
Wendy's
The deal: Pop into the Wendy's mobile app to get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and get your first taste of the new Wendy's breakfast menu.
When: Through April 6
Dairy Queen
The deal: Buy a Blizzard and get the second one for just 80 cents.
When: Through March 15
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito slingers are offering free delivery through the rest of March.
When: Through March 31
Schlotzky's
The deal: For National Potato Chip Day, which just happens to fall on the same day as National Pi Day, you can get free chips with the purchase of an entrée through the app.
When: March 14
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
The deal: On that same note, pick up a free bag of potato chips with the purchase of any sandwich.
When: March 14
Applebee's
The deal: The chain is trotting out a DOLLAR L.I.T. as March's drink of the month. It's a one-dollar take on a Long Island Ice Tea.
When: Through March 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Take $10 off a delivery order of at least $30 through Postmates when you use the code "CPKDAY."
When: Through March 15
Chili's
The deal: Every month Chili's does a $5 margarita of the month. For March, it's getting an Irish twist with a Lucky Jameson. It includes, you guessed it, Jameson.
When: Through March 31
Burger King
The deal: You can grab eight chicken nuggets for a buck.
When: For a limited time
El Fenix and Snuffer's
The deal: Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée and a coupon. (The coupon for Snuffer's is here. The coupon for El Fenix is here.)
When: Through March 31
Taco Cabana
The deal: Celebrate the season of green with $4 Tito's Green Apple.
When: March 14-30
