Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Pizza & Pie for Pi Day
Pi Day isn't just for people who love circles. It's for people who love food in the shape of a circle, too.
Yes, pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. On Pi Day, however, the rules of the universe (and mathematical constants) shifts. On Pi Day, "My Heart Will Go On" is a song about the never-ending sequence of numbers that is pi. On Pi Day, you can stay home from work (unless you work on Sunday). On Pi Day, you can get discounts on pie and pizza.
Pi Day, of course, arrives on March 14—the one day of the year with the first few numbers digits in pi, 3.14. Get it? Because it's a fun celebration of pizza and pie, the occasion is often confused with National Pie Day, which arrived earlier in the year on January 23. But, hey, that's not a bad thing. We'll take all the opportunities we can get to enjoy pie—especially if that involves getting it for super cheap with deals from our favorite restaurants. Pi Day is full of such deals.
Major chains all across the country—7-Eleven, Blaze Pizza, and more—are celebrating Pi Day with special discounts and offers. Here's our running list of the best Pi Day food deals you can take advantage of all day.
Pizza Deals for Pi Day7-Eleven
The deal: Get a large Cheese, Pepperoni, or Extreme Meat Pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. Just order through the 7Rewards app or the 7NOW delivery app.
When: March 14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Every year, Blaze lets pizza lovers grab a customized 11-inch pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 on Pi Day. This year, you'll be able to do that for about a month, either in-restaurant or online. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app. If you're not a member, sign up before March 14.
When: March 14 - April 12
Your Pie
The deal: Take $3.14 off any pizza in honor of Pi Day. Though, there are some restrictions. The offer is good on any 10-inch pizza, and you'll have to use the Your Pie Rewards app.
When: March 14-16
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get an individual thin-crust Cheese Pizza for dine-in or takeout at select locations for just $3.14. Just ask for the "Pi Day Pizza" to get the offer.
When: March 14
@Pizza
The deal: Order from the ghost kitchen on Uber Eats to get $10 off any $20 order.
When: March 12-14
Slice
The deal: Drop in the code "PIDAY21" to get $5 off your first order from the app that connects you with local pizza shops.
When: March 14
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off large pizzas for takeout and delivery. Just drop in the code "HALFOFF" when you order through the BJ's site or app.
When: March 14
Davanni's
The deal: Take $3.14 off any large pizza with the code "PiDay21."
When: March 14
Patxi's Pizza
The deal: Grab a 7-inch Personal Cheese Pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular price pizza. Just use the code "PIDAY314." You can't get this deal through third-party vendors, though.
When: March 14
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Pie Deals for Pi DayPerkins
The deal: Grab a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée. Get in when ordering online. You can find the coupon in the Perkins newsletter or through its social media.
When: March 14
Goldbelly
The deal: There are a lot of restaurants offering discounts on pie for Pi Day through Goldbelly. You'll find up to 30% off and free shipping
When: March 14
The Pie Hole
The deal: The Southern California locations are all offering Pi Day specials -- like the Lonely Pie with chocolate bar Oreo crust, peanut butter mousse topped with dark chocolate and crushed potato chips -- for $3.14.
When: March 14
Milk Bar
The deal: Get a Mini Milk Bar Pie for $20
When: March 14
Local Deals on Pi DayAinslie - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Get a mini Margherita pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.
When: March 14, 4-10 pm
Fornino - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Get a small Margherita pizza for $3.14 at the Greenpoint location when you order it for pick-up or takeout.
When: March 14
Pizza Bar - Miami Beach, Florida
The deal: Grab Pizza Bar's 16-inch XL slice of cheese pizza for just $3.14, which is almost half-off.
When: March 14, noon to 4 pm
Other Deals on Pi DayPollo Campero
The deal: Pollo is joining the chicken sandwich feud with two new sandwiches. You can get BOGO chicken sandwiches all month.
When: Through March 31
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Grab a free bag of Zapp's chips with a purchase for in-store takeout.
When: March 14
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: The sub shop is hosting its annual "roundup campaign" that raises money for local Down syndrome organizations. If you donate $2 or more, you'll get a card for BOGO subs on your next visit.
When: March 1-21
