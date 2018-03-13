Everywhere You Can Get Free Pie and Pizza for Pi Day

It's Pi Day. You may know it better as a day for deals on pizza and pies than a celebration of math.
Pi, often represented by the Greek letter π, represents a mathematical constant, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The number goes on infinitely, but it's most often remembered by its first three digits 3.14, and that's why we celebrate Pi Day on March 14 (03/14).
Or, more accurately for most, that's why we celebrate the pun of pi and pie in order to gorge ourselves on pie and pizza. Here's where you'll find cheap or free pie and pizza to celebrate this most revered of mathematical holidays.
Pi Day Free Pie & Deals
Marie Callender's
The deal: In honor of Pi Day, you can grab a free slice of pie with a coupon available on its site. You can pick from more than 20 varieties, including the limited edition Celebration Cake Pie, available through March 31.
When: March 14
Whole Foods
The deal: The grocery store is offering $3.14 off large bakery pies purchased in-store. The variety will vary by location, but you're getting pi off your pie.
When: March 14
Boston Market
The deal: Bring in a Pi Day coupon and you can land a free rotisserie chicken pot pie with the purchase of any other meal and drink.
When: March 14
Bojangles
The deal: Pick up three of Bojangles' individually-sized sweet potato pies for $3.14
When: March 14
Grand Traverse Pie Company
The deal: Grab a free slice of the restaurant's Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The deal is available at all 16 locations.
When: March 14
Village Inn
The deal: While it's not Pi Day specific, Village Inn offers a free slice of its classic fruit pie, Mint Brownie Blast Pie, or Coconut Cream Pie every Wednesday with any in-restaurant purchase. The pie gods have smiled on you because Pi Day is a Wednesday.
When: Every Wednesday
Bakers Square
The deal: Get $2 off a whole pie for the mathematical holiday. That excludes cheesecakes and carrot cakes, but you can use the discount on as many pies as you'd like.
When: March 13-14
Pi Day Free Pizza & Deals
Pi Pizzeria
The deal: The pizza shop named after the numbers is celebrating its 10th birthday with "irrational deals." It'll be offering all-day happy hour March 12-15. It will also have buy-one-get-one-for $3.14 pizzas. And if you're a "Pi Baby" (birthday on March 14), you just straight up get a free pizza.
When: March 12-15
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Get yourself a regularly priced Howie's bread and you can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.
When: March 13 and 14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: With the exception of a couple locations, you can get any pizza at Blaze for $3.14 on Pi Day. It's restricted to one pizza per customer and you have to order at the restaurant. Gluten-free crust is available through the deal with no upcharge.
When: March 14
Your Pie
The deal: Grab a pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day, and sign up to win free pizza for a year while you're in the restaurant.
When: March 14
Urban Bricks Pizza
The deal: The chain known for its Neapolitan pizza announced you can pick up any pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.
When: March 14
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Land yourself a one-topping, large take-and-bake pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.
When: March 14
Papa John's
The deal: Get 25% off any regularly priced menu item with the code 25DISC, according to Retail Me Not.
When: Ongoing
Wedding Deals? ... Ok. Wedding Deals for Pi Day
&pizza
The deal: The pizzeria is offering free wedding to couples who want to get married in a pizza shop on Pi Day. It's become an annual tradition and &pizza covers the food. Past weddings have had up to 40 guests. The free ceremonies are only available in DC, NYC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.
When: March 14
