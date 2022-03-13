Everywhere You Can Get Super Cheap Pizza & Pie Today for Pi Day

Photo by Mr. and Mrs. Black/Shutterstock

Pi Day is ridiculous. For that reason, if no other, it’s worth embracing. Pi Day comes annually on March 14. It’s a math holiday that, because of a pun, is also kind of a food holiday. So, calling it a holiday might be a stretch. But, again, embrace it. March 14 is the day because 3/14 is the first three digits of pi. Pi sounds like pie, so there are deals on pies around the country. Pie can also be a pizza pie (even if you don’t like when people say that), so there are deals on pizza as well. It’s a circuitous route to getting a pizza deal, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Here are the best deals on pie, pizza pie, and other pi-related things on National Pi Day.

Photo courtesy of Round Table Pizza

Pie Deals on Pi Day Whole Foods

The deal: Prime members $3.14 off a large Cherry or Apple Pie at the Whole Foods Market Bakery when purchased in-store.

When: March 14 Jollibee

The deal: Get a six-pack of the new Banana Langka Pie for $14.

When: March 14 Magnolia Bakery

The deal: Make an order for a hand pie -- there's nationwide shipping! -- and you'll get $3.14 off your order.

When: March 14-20

Local Deals on Pi Day Fireside Pies - Dallas, Texas

The deal: Get a bonus dessert for $3.14 with the purchase of any pie.

When: March 14