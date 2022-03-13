Everywhere You Can Get Super Cheap Pizza & Pie Today for Pi Day
The mathematical holiday brings along deals on pie and pizza.
Pi Day is ridiculous. For that reason, if no other, it’s worth embracing.
Pi Day comes annually on March 14. It’s a math holiday that, because of a pun, is also kind of a food holiday. So, calling it a holiday might be a stretch. But, again, embrace it. March 14 is the day because 3/14 is the first three digits of pi. Pi sounds like pie, so there are deals on pies around the country. Pie can also be a pizza pie (even if you don’t like when people say that), so there are deals on pizza as well. It’s a circuitous route to getting a pizza deal, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Here are the best deals on pie, pizza pie, and other pi-related things on National Pi Day.
Pizza Deals on Pi Day
7-Eleven & Speedway
The deal: Get any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating shops or by ordering through the 7NOW app.
When: March 14
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
The deal: Order a large pizza to get an order of Mini Churros for $3.14. Drop in the code “314PIDAY22.”
When: March 14
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Grab a small one-topping pizza for $3.14 through the Mountain Rewards app.
When: March 14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: If you're a Blaze Loyalty Rewards member, you can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14.
When: March 14
Round Table Pizza
The deal: Get a Personal Cheese Pizza for $3.14 in recognition of Pi Day.
When: March 14
Slice
The deal: The delivery app that connects you with local pizza shops in your area is offer $5 off an order for first-time users who use the code "PIDAY2022." You'll have to hit the $15 minimum for that to apply, though.
When: March 14
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: Get a personal pizza for $5 through the Pie Five app.
When: March 14-20
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Rewards members get double points on any order placed through the app or online for Pi Day. Sign up for the first time and you'll get a free appetizer or salad.
When: March 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Buy a large or x-large pizza at menu price to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Order online or through the app and use the code "PIDAY2022."
When: March 14
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: When you dine in, you can get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.
When: March 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a large Tastemaker pizza with up to three toppings for $10.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Pieology
The deal: Pie Life Reward members will get double points for Pi Day.
When: March 14
GoPuff
The deal: Take $1 off any DiGiornio Rising & Stuffed Crust Pizza through the convenience store delivery service.
When: March 14
Pie Deals on Pi Day
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members $3.14 off a large Cherry or Apple Pie at the Whole Foods Market Bakery when purchased in-store.
When: March 14
Jollibee
The deal: Get a six-pack of the new Banana Langka Pie for $14.
When: March 14
Magnolia Bakery
The deal: Make an order for a hand pie -- there's nationwide shipping! -- and you'll get $3.14 off your order.
When: March 14-20
Local Deals on Pi Day
Fireside Pies - Dallas, Texas
The deal: Get a bonus dessert for $3.14 with the purchase of any pie.
When: March 14
Other Deals on Pi Day
Shake Shack
The deal: Every Monday in March, place a $15 order through Grubhub or Seamless, and you can grab a free shake with that order, as well as a $0 delivery fee.
When: March 14, 21, and 28
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a Dave's Single for just a dollar when you place an order through the mobile app. The deal refreshes in the mobile app daily, so you can use that quite a few times.
When: Through April 10
Noodles & Co.
The deal: Get $5 off an order of $20 if you're a Noods rewards member. (That's not what they call it, but that's what I'm going to call it.)
When: Through March 20
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
The deal: Throughout March Madness, there are big perks for loyalty members. Get double points on your first visit. The second visit earns you a free Cajun Queseaux. The third visit equals free sliders.
When: March 14 - April 4
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.
When: Through April 19
GoPuff
The deal: Take 25% off Irish alcohol through the delivery service. That includes both Guinness and Jameson. You can also take the discount on a 12-pack of hard seltzer or select hangover remedies, like pain relievers.
When: Through March 20
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.
When: Through May 1
Red Lobster
The deal: On weekdays, you can get a lunch for under $10 with Red Lobster's new 10 Under $10 menu.
When: Monday through Friday until 3 pm
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Get $5 off any Pack.
When: March 13 - April 4
Bar Louie
The deal: Enjoy Selection Sunday (and other days) before March Madness is underway and get 100 bonus points if you're a loyalty member.
When: March 13-19, before 4 pm
