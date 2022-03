Everywhere You Can Get Super Cheap Pizza & Pie Today for Pi Day

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Here are the best deals on pie, pizza pie, and other pi-related things on National Pi Day.

Pi Day comes annually on March 14. It’s a math holiday that, because of a pun, is also kind of a food holiday. So, calling it a holiday might be a stretch. But, again, embrace it. March 14 is the day because 3/14 is the first three digits of pi. Pi sounds like pie, so there are deals on pies around the country. Pie can also be a pizza pie (even if you don’t like when people say that), so there are deals on pizza as well. It’s a circuitous route to getting a pizza deal, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Pi Day is ridiculous. For that reason, if no other, it’s worth embracing.

Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Pizza Deals on Pi Day

7-Eleven & Speedway

The deal: Get any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating shops or by ordering through the 7NOW app.

When: March 14

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

The deal: Order a large pizza to get an order of Mini Churros for $3.14. Drop in the code “314PIDAY22.”

When: March 14

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Grab a small one-topping pizza for $3.14 through the Mountain Rewards app.

When: March 14

Blaze Pizza

The deal: If you're a Blaze Loyalty Rewards member, you can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14.

When: March 14

Round Table Pizza

The deal: Get a Personal Cheese Pizza for $3.14 in recognition of Pi Day.

When: March 14

Slice

The deal: The delivery app that connects you with local pizza shops in your area is offer $5 off an order for first-time users who use the code "PIDAY2022." You'll have to hit the $15 minimum for that to apply, though.

When: March 14

Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Get a personal pizza for $5 through the Pie Five app.

When: March 14-20

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Rewards members get double points on any order placed through the app or online for Pi Day. Sign up for the first time and you'll get a free appetizer or salad.

When: March 14

Pizza Hut

The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.

When: A limited time

Marco's Pizza

The deal: Buy a large or x-large pizza at menu price to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Order online or through the app and use the code "PIDAY2022."

When: March 14

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: When you dine in, you can get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.

When: March 14

Pizza Hut

The deal: Grab a large Tastemaker pizza with up to three toppings for $10.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Pieology

The deal: Pie Life Reward members will get double points for Pi Day.

When: March 14

GoPuff

The deal: Take $1 off any DiGiornio Rising & Stuffed Crust Pizza through the convenience store delivery service.

When: March 14