A Pickle-Flavored Hard Seltzer Is Coming to Stores

It's hard to call out a hard seltzer release as unique when practically every booze brand is launching its own spiked bubbly water. We've tried all the lack Cherries, we know the Mangos, but now, Crook & Marker is unleashing a flavor unlike anything you've seen in the liquor aisle.

In partnership with Brümate, the beverage maker has created a "rare and inimitable flavor:" Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer. And no, this isn't some belated April Fool's joke. It's very much real and heading to stores. It did, however, start that way. Brümate teased the flavor as part of its April 1 shenanigans, but after fans were clearly interested, the company decided to actually put it into production.

The limited-edition drop (only 10,000 12-packs will be released in total) features a 5% ABV, 100 calories, and zero sugar—much like other seltzers on the market, like White Claw and Truly.

"Crook & Marker has a great sense of humor, and their drinks are out-of-this-world—so this was a no-brainer for us," Chief Drinking Officer and founder of Brümate Dylan Jacob said in a press release. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do, and Crook’d Brü was the perfect way to get people talking. This is going to blow the hard seltzer market wide open. If you think this is bold, wait until you see what else is in the works. Hard seltzers are never going to be the same again!"

Since stock is limited, you can get on an early access VIPickle list to ensure you can snag a 12-pack. Just hit up the site and follow both brands on social media in anticipation of the salty drop.

"We relish a good challenge, so together with BrüMate, we’re saving the world from boring hard seltzers by releasing flavors so wild your tongue needs to sign a waiver," Chief Marketing Officer for Crook & Marker Daniel Goodfellow added in the release. "Coming out strong with our shockingly delicious Afternoon Dillight, the Crook’d Brü series is guaranteed to start conversations and stir things up. If the flavor makes you second guess everything, chances are we’ll probably make it... and make it well. Stay tuned!"