Now You Can Eat Pickles in Ice Pop Form

Although it's only been a few days since the Internet was forced to reckon with the existence of pickle juice soda, it looks like people are already freaking out over a similarly weird and kind of good-sounding way of eating the delicious fermented cucumbers: pickle popsicles. No, really.
As a report by Today.com explains, frozen pickle pops -- or pickle juice, but in the form of a refreshing popsicle -- are poised to hit frozen food sections across the country this summer. The savory frozen treats have been popular among pickle lovers in some southern states for a while now, but thanks to the ongoing pickle juice craze, a Wisconsin-based company called Van Holten's Pickles will start selling its Pickle-Ice push-up pops at Walmart this July. You can already buy them and similar pickle juice popsicle products on Amazon, though, in case you can't wait.
The pickle purveyor describes the popsicles as both a refreshing treat and a hydrating "athletic supplement" that helps prevent cramps, although the latter part may be questionable based on conflicting studies on the benefits of drinking pickle juice. The Pickle-Ice pops are made with same brine the company uses in its pickles along with added electrolytes. Basically, they're like drinking straight from a pickle jar, but slightly less embarrassing. Oh, and probably a tad colder.
Eight-packs of Van Holten's pickle pops will be available at Walmart in mid-July for about $3. Another pickle juice popsicle brand, Bob's Pickle Pops, first launched in 2008 at a Seguin, Texas, skating rink, according to the report. Of course, it's probably not very hard to make similar pickle popsicles at home, if you're into that kind of thing.
Or you can always just eat a pickle... Just sayin'.
