Pickle Juice Soda Is Now a Thing, and People Are Confused

Pickle juice has many mysterious properties, but one Ohio- and Pennsylvania-based candy store has just given it a surprising newly evolved form: soft drink. Yes, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop of Miamisburg, OH, has just started selling Pickle Juice Soda in a glass bottle that evokes the classic vintage Coca-Cola bottles of yore. 

"If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes in all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill," the store punned triumphantly on its Facebook page in the official announcement. This isn't the first sugary drink to trade on the flavor of pickle brine, though; the energy drink Pickle Juice Sport has been a thing for a few years now. Some studies have shown that downing pickle juice can help with muscle cramps along with other health benefits, as it's often cheap, fat-free, and a source of antioxidants.

Of course, that doesn't mean a soft-drink version will match those benefits. Also, it's a weird choice for those accustomed to more standard-issue sodas. If you'd like to try some for yourself, grab a bottle at a Grandpa Joe's location in Ohio or Pennsylvania for $2.50. You can also buy them online for as much as $30 for a six pack. Customers on Twitter have reacted accordingly with a mixture of revulsion, wonder, bemusement, and puns of their own.

