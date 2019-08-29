Get Paid to Travel the Country and Eat the Best NFL Stadium Food

Our list of the “must eat” food at every NFL stadium includes favorites like the Arizona Cardinals' pizza box nachos and, my personal favorite, the NY Jets’ $50 Jumbo Jet Breakfast Bagel. But stadium food, much like the home teams of the stadiums, tend to have irrationally loyal and biased fan followings. Just imagine trying to tell a Bills fan that the fried PB&J he’s been getting with his dad since he was a young lad is actually revolting.
That’s why the sports betting picks site Pickswise wants to hire an “Official NFL Taste Tester” to travel all around the country for the 2019 season in search of the best signature dishes in the league. If you get this dream job of sorts, you’ll be given free tickets, $500, and a hefty allowance for buying all the grub.
“The NFL is known for great action, great athletes and some incredible food,” said Pickswise Spokesperson Jake Apperley in a statement. “So we want to hire the right person to settle the debate on which franchise has the bragging rights.”
To win, you don’t need any specific qualifications, but they’d like you to have a bit of experience with gameday cuisine. I assume that’s not a big ask for someone who’s willing to travel across the country watching football and eating in extreme surplus for a pretty small fee (you won't be able to quit your day job for $500).
The competition runs from August 29 to September 9 at 5pm EST. You can find more information on how to apply on the competition page but, basically, upload to Twitter a picture of yourself at the stadium, eating your favorite gameday food, and use the hashtag #NFLFoodTester. The winner will be picked at random and contacted by September 13. You have to be 21, and you need not enter a million times. Only one entry per person.
All they ask is that you give your feedback to Pickswise and provide content for the website’s social media, and I ask that you say hi to God for me because you’ll be doing the Lord’s work.
