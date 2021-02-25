Puppy Named Pierogi Crashes Live TV Report, Becomes America's Favorite Correspondent

Oh to be a puppy who's universally adored for simply existing. During a live weather report in Northern Virginia on the Fox 5 DC channel, journalist Bob Barnard was joined by an adorable little puppy that just wanted a moment in the spotlight.

Barnard was strolling a residential street discussing the slippery conditions when a small pup came running full speed out into the street toward him. Up to that point, the newscast was already pretty casual, with Barnard taking a moment to scrape ice off a neighbor's car and cracking a few jokes about Sen. Ted Cruz's inappropriately timed trip to Cancún, but when the puppy entered the frame, weather became the last thing on viewers' minds.

Barnard corralled the puppy and picked him up for safety, laughing alongside the show's anchors and saying, "Life is good."

After Barnard admired the happy-go-lucky canine for a few moments and even scored a few kisses, her owner came running out, explaining that she found a way to hop over the gate to see them. That's also when we learned this sweet pup is named Pierogi, as if she could get any more perfect.

Based on the buzz that followed Pierogi's brief television debut, it's safe to say that she has a bright future ahead of her.