News

A Massive Pig Challenged a Police Officer to a Dance-Off and Got Schooled

By Published On 09/22/2016 By Published On 09/22/2016
pig dance-off police
Facebook | Kingston Police

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The pig kind of had it coming. You can't predict how good of a dancer the cop is going to be, but if your go-to move is the "Macarena," you don't have any business throwing down a dance challenge. 

The incident took place during a 24-hour dance marathon to benefit the cancer charity, MacMillan. Dan Graham, a police office in Kingston, accepted a challenge from a Percy Pig mascot to have a dance-off. Despite a questionable go-to move, the pig did pretty well. If you watch closely, it doesn't even look like the pig's feet ever touch the ground, so smooth are its moves. But Graham can dance. He wowed everyone who stopped to watch, with the exception of that lady who clearly has no respect for the moon walk.

Kingston Police

The video was shared on Facebook by the Kingston Police, who posted it with the caption, "Couple of pigs having a dance off." Not a bad joke, but they did clarify: "Pigs stands for - Pride Integrity and Guts!" 

Watch a pig and a police officer go to it above. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Mark Zuckerberg Got His Account Hacked for the Third Time This Year

related

READ MORE
Yes, This Unbelievable Photo of Saturn Is Real

related

READ MORE
Chipotle Just Announced a Huge Change

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like