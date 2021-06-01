The World's Highest Cog Railroad Is Reopening in Colorado & the Views Are Unreal

After a three-year renovation, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is finally open again. At 14,115 feet, it is the world’s highest cog railroad. In other words, it’s worth checking out.

Upgrades to the attraction, which first opened in 1891, include new trains, updated tracks, a new depot, and the addition of the brand-new Pikes Peak Visitor Center. The latter boasts an elevated pathway and scenic overlook. Visitors can check out that and more later this June when the railroad re-opens to the public.

Those who visit will travel to the top of Pikes Peak from the Manitou Depot. Reaching the peak takes about an hour and 10 minutes, during which travelers can take in views of unique boulder formations, a waterfall, and Deer Park while learning about the history of the area.

Travelers will then get to spend 40 minutes at the top of Pikes Peak to take in the stunning views, snap pics, and soak up that sweet Rocky Mountain air before returning to the depot.

From the top, both the Collegiate and Sangre de Cristo mountain ranges as well as the Continental Divide are visible. On a really clear day, you can even see as far as Denver. The train also travels through Pike National Forest and through Englemann Canyon.

All told, travel time to the peak and back is approximately three hours.

In the summer, trains run approximately every 40 minutes from 8.00 am to 5.20 pm, and standard adult tickets cost $59.50.