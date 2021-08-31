Pillsbury's New Product Lineup Has All the Fall Sweet Treats

We're three weeks away from the official start of fall and, as expected, the avalanche of pumpkin spice and other fall flavors has arrived—to say the least. We're not complaining. People love fall foods! And if you're one of those people, Pillsbury's got you covered with six baking products that are—you guessed it—already available in grocery stores nationwide.

Pillsbury is rolling out Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls, which come with pumpkin spice icing. Next on the lineup are the Ready to Bake! Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough and Ready to Bake! Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough cookies. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough is a ready-to-bake dough with a pumpkin base and cream cheese flavored chips, while the Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough is a sugar cookie dough flavored with tart apple bits and salted caramel.