Pillsbury Just Dropped Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough & Cinnamon Rolls

There was once a time when cereal was considered only breakfast food—a dark time. Nowadays, you can have regular old cereal, cereal bars, cereal-flavored creamer, cereal-inspired oatmeal, and, as of this month, even cereal in cookie or cinnamon roll form.

Pillsbury just released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls, so you can have cereal for dessert, too.

Pillsbury's newest cookie confection is sheets of precut sugar cookie dough packed with the same Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust flavor you know and love from the cereal. The brand normally cuts its cookie dough into 24 pieces, making for smaller cookies. These, however, are cut into 12 pieces so you can get a cookie that's twice as big.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls similarly are cinnamon roll dough packed with Cinnadust.

Like many other Pillsbury cookie doughs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough will be edible both raw and baked. That means there's no need to worry if you can't wait to take a bite or two before your dough hits the oven.

Both doughs hit retailers this month, and are available for a limited time only.