Pillsbury's New Cookie Dough and Brownie Batter Are Safe to Eat Raw

Growing up, I ignored my mother's incessant warnings that licking the mixer clean of cookie dough would give me salmonella. And while, despite my own reckless abandon, I avoided contracting any food borne illness, that's not to say the baking habit isn't dangerous. It is, according to the CDC.

But now, Pillsbury is launching an entire line of cookie dough and brownie batter that's actually safe to eat. They're not only edible raw, but can be used for baking too. The company uses heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs so that it's safe for consumption however you want it.

"It's the same cookie dough you've always loved, but now we have refined our process and ingredients so it's safe to eat the dough before baking," the company wrote on its website. "The dough will still bake up the same as our classic cookie dough. So now you can enjoy our cookie dough products before and after baking!"