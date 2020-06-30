Pillsbury's New Cinnamon Rolls & Fudge Brownies Are Ready in 30 Seconds

I go from perfectly content to rage monster level hangry in under six seconds, which means I require easy-to-make snacks -- preferably with carbs and/or sugar to keep the cravings at bay. And man, has Pillsbury delivered with its latest launch. The dough boy we all know and love is selling heat and eat desserts that take 30 seconds to whip up.

Instagram snack scout @CandyHunting spotted the company's all-new microwavable treats in two varieties: cinnamon roll and fudge-filled brownie, both of which come four to a box with extra drizzle packets. The prep process is as simple as it sounds, too. Pop these suckers in the microwave for approximately 30 seconds and you've got yourself a midnight snack.

While the products were originally seen at grocer Hy-Vee, you can also head on over to the official Pillsbury site, plug in your zip code, and find the nearest retailer carrying this 30-second godsend.