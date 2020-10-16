Pillsbury's New Cinni Stix Come With Cinnamon-Flavored Icing Drizzle

Pillsbury shaped me into the person I am today—and I'm not just referring to my curves. The Pillsbury Doughboy showed me what I wanted in a life partner. The Orange Rolls taught me that, yes, actually, I do like fruit. And, of course, every Christmas, something from the Grands lineup makes its way onto my family's breakfast menu.

Every now and then, Pillsbury adds another baked good to its lineup. Whether that's with the seasonal Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Spice rolls, the recently released Cornbread Swirls, or the mysterious Mini Cinni Stix, which are so new that there's no official information about them online yet. Right now, we're most interested in the last one.

What are Mini Cinni Stix? From what we can tell—based on a single photo of them that's circulating the internet thanks to Instagram user @rednecksnackandfood—they're modest-sized cinnamon roll strips that you bake at home and drizzle with icing. See the post below: