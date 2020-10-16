Pillsbury's New Cinni Stix Come With Cinnamon-Flavored Icing Drizzle
They’re called Mini Cinni Stix and they’re supposedly available at Walmart.
Pillsbury shaped me into the person I am today—and I'm not just referring to my curves. The Pillsbury Doughboy showed me what I wanted in a life partner. The Orange Rolls taught me that, yes, actually, I do like fruit. And, of course, every Christmas, something from the Grands lineup makes its way onto my family's breakfast menu.
Every now and then, Pillsbury adds another baked good to its lineup. Whether that's with the seasonal Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Spice rolls, the recently released Cornbread Swirls, or the mysterious Mini Cinni Stix, which are so new that there's no official information about them online yet. Right now, we're most interested in the last one.
What are Mini Cinni Stix? From what we can tell—based on a single photo of them that's circulating the internet thanks to Instagram user @rednecksnackandfood—they're modest-sized cinnamon roll strips that you bake at home and drizzle with icing. See the post below:
Check out this new find I made at Walmart! Definitely had to buy myself one and will be baking it sooner or later! Not sure that I’ve seen any posts on this just yet so be on the look out! #pillsbury #pillsburydoughboy #cinnamon #cinni #stix #sticks #cinnistix #new #cinnamonicing
Each tube comes with 24 sticks. If you remember, standard Pillsbury cinnamon roll tubes only contain five or eight rolls. That means the Mini Cinni Stix are probably considerably smaller than a roll, but much more shareable nonetheless. Secondly, there's its cinnamon-flavored icing. Yum. And finally, these look way more fun than other Pillsbury products. With a normal cinnamon roll, you just plop on the icing and spread it evenly. With these, you get to drizzle the icing any way you want (or even dunk the sticks in it, if that's your style).
As of now, there's no word from Pillsbury on where and when these will be widely available, but if you choose to trust Redneck Snack and Food, you just might find them in the refrigerator section at Walmart.
