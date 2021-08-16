Pillsbury Is Releasing Monkey & Garlic Pull-Apart Bread Kits
Plus, Mini Cinni Stix, Pizza Crusts, and more are heading to retailers nationwide.
Pillsbury makes it incredibly easy to masquerade as a homemaker without having to put in the actual effort. Pop in some cookies or bake up those crescent rolls, and no one will know you weren't laboring over the stove for an entire afternoon. Unless, of course, they've tried your cooking before. Then they'll know.
And now, you've got plenty of new favorites to add to your repertoire, thanks to the company's new lineup, which includes Monkey and Garlic Pull-Apart Bread Kits, Mini Cinni Stix, Mini Pizza Crusts, and Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Poppins.
"As we shift back to old schedules, it’s important to continue prioritizing family time. That’s why we’re so excited to offer a new line of products that provide families with more opportunities to create memories together," Tiffany Seelen, Pillsbury brand experience leader, said in the press release. "These products offer the same home baking convenience Pillsbury is known for and we’re excited to add continued variety to our portfolio with these offerings."
Here's the full lineup of new products:
- Monkey Bread and Garlic Bread Pull-Apart Kits: This item features ready-to-bake bread kits with pre-cut dough and sauce pouches
- Mini Pizza Crusts: Toss on your favorite toppings and sauce of choice, and you're good to go
- Mini Cinni Stix: Easy-to-bake dough with cinnamon icing pouches to smother those suckers in sugar
- Birthday Cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Poppins: Pillsbury did us all a solid and made its cookie dough poppable, resealable, and safe-to-eat raw because you probably weren't baking it to begin with
All six additions are rolling out to retailers nationwide.