Pillsbury Is Releasing Monkey & Garlic Pull-Apart Bread Kits

Pillsbury makes it incredibly easy to masquerade as a homemaker without having to put in the actual effort. Pop in some cookies or bake up those crescent rolls, and no one will know you weren't laboring over the stove for an entire afternoon. Unless, of course, they've tried your cooking before. Then they'll know.

And now, you've got plenty of new favorites to add to your repertoire, thanks to the company's new lineup, which includes Monkey and Garlic Pull-Apart Bread Kits, Mini Cinni Stix, Mini Pizza Crusts, and Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Poppins.

"As we shift back to old schedules, it’s important to continue prioritizing family time. That’s why we’re so excited to offer a new line of products that provide families with more opportunities to create memories together," Tiffany Seelen, Pillsbury brand experience leader, said in the press release. "These products offer the same home baking convenience Pillsbury is known for and we’re excited to add continued variety to our portfolio with these offerings."