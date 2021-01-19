Pillsbury Just Dropped a Whole Line of Oreo Funfetti Baking Mixes

Funfetti, that Pillsbury-trademarked treat generically known as confetti cake (or cookies, or ice cream, you can really confetti-fy anything), is pretty to look at, pleasing to the palate, and a joy to say for anyone who can also utter phrases like “Rooty Tooty Fresh N’ Fruity” without blushing. So who can blame Pillsbury and its partners for endeavoring to give evermore items the Funfetti treatment.

Its newest collab with Oreo adds the classic black and white sandwich cookie to vanilla and chocolate cake mix, vanilla frosting, brownie mix, and pancake/waffle mix, which goes a long way toward proving that childhood dreams can come true.

"Funfetti fans have been adding Oreo cookies to their baked creations for years, and we're thrilled that we can celebrate those baking mashups with this new portfolio of products," Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company, which holds the rights to Pillsbury’s shelf-stable baking products, said in a statement.

The goods hit shelves in February and will sell for about $1.30-$4.